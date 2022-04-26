NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 66,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,491,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 725,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 1,509,724 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

