Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,969,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

