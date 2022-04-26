Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

