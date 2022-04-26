Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

NASDAQ COST traded down $17.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $553.76. 2,049,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $365.29 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

