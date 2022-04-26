Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $74.12 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $159.79. 7,765,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $383.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

