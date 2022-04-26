Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.30. 4,142,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

