Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 2,040 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $6,036,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,427,000 after buying an additional 119,329 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after buying an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

