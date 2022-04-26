Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

