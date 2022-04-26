Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 470 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 8,786,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,176. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.63 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.