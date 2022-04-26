Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,400,339 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 2.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $448,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,388,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 73,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

Twitter stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. 114,495,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,905,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.