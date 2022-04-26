Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises approximately 1.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.02% of DraftKings worth $341,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 19,988,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,459,158. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

