Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320,858 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 438,117 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 5.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.01% of Coinbase Global worth $1,106,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $254,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 549,911 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $138,781,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.74.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of COIN stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,347. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day moving average of $233.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.51 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

