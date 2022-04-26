Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $1,676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 4,032,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

