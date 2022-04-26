Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Huntsman by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 46,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,116. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

