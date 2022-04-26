Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $344,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262,090 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,019 shares of company stock worth $8,644,555. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,181,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,919,671. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.