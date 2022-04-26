Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,518 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 2,649,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

