Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 601,657 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of Signify Health worth $77,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 1,344,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,631. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 1.31. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

