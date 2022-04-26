Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 681,564 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,564 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $100,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 in the last three months.

Snap stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,640,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,931,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

