Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,052 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 11,319,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,711,150. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.