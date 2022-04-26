Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 134,644 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,644 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $62,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded down $25.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.35. 2,212,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,830. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.06.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

