Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,134 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. 9,183,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,067,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.