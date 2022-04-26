Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,727 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $72,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

FATE stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

