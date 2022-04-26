Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.
SNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.99.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
