Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

SNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.