Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,390 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pinduoduo worth $127,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 134,659 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 929,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,466 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 14,580,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,827,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $144.35.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

