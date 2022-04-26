Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 25%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 949,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 321,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)
