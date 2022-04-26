Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 25%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 949,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 321,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

