nOS (NOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,230.00

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.16 or 0.07419900 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

