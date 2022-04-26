Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.
Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.