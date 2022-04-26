Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

