Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.20.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $258.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.