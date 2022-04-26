Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,643 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NUS traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. 3,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

