Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.64.

Nucor stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

