Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 9%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. 28,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 873,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

