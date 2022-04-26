NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $19.62 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $49.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,402.52. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,677.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,113.90. NVR has a 1-year low of $4,224.65 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,146.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 126.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NVR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

