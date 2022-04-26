Nvwm LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $13.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

