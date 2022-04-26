Nvwm LLC Buys 129 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $25.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,453. The company has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

