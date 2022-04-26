Nvwm LLC Buys 367 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 235,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

