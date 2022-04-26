Nvwm LLC Buys 5,636 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 68,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 546,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 243,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 634,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,284,197. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

