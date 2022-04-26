Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 492.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, reaching $211.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,742. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $229.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

