Nvwm LLC Sells 5,871 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.
American Express stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.23. 85,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56. American Express has a 12 month low of $145.56 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
