O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE OI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.