O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.88. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 14,200 shares.
The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.
About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
