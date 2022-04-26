O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.88. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 14,200 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.