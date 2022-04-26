Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

