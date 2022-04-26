Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 5.8%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 2,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,233,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,494,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,645,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

