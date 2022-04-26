Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.23

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $792.73 million and approximately $220.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

