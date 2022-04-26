OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $143.25

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.25 and last traded at $143.25, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.48.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

