OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 6,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

