Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 170,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 491,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 151,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 127,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.