ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.82.

NYSE ONON opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. ON has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ON by 714.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

