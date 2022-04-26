OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $866.16 Million

Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce $866.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.19 million. OneMain posted sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

OMF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 6,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

