Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 133,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 141,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$43.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

