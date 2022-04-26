Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 133,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 141,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market cap of C$43.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)
Further Reading
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.