Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $685,657.59 and $24,394.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.86 or 0.07381556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00046199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.